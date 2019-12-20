Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor to be presented by Bhushan Kumar's TSeries

Bhushan Kumar confirms that he will be presenting Luv Ranjan's untitled movie starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

This morning Luv Ranjan announced his next with and . The movie which releases in March 2021 will go on floors in the first quarter of 2020 and now Bhushan Kumar has himself confirmed that he will be presenting the untitled movie. Given his long-standing relationship with Ranjan, Bhushan said that he is very excited for the project.

Kumar told Pinkvilla, "I will be presenting Luv Ranjan's next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. I have a long-standing relationship with Luv and Luv Ranjan films. I am very excited to be a part of this. Will always stand by Ranjan in all projects." About rumours of doing the movie along with Ranbir, Kumar shared, “We had never announced Deepika for any of the films. That was just rumours that people have floated. There is no truth to it.” He added that the rest of the cast will be announced with time.

Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021. — Luv Films (@LuvFilms) December 20, 2019

The two have collaborated on a number of films including De De Pyaar De, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. The two further have Malang, Chupke Chupke remake with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. This association between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Luv Ranjan has been a fruitful one with back to back successful movies. The feat isn't going to stop anytime soon. In Malang, , Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu play a pivotal role. The cast recently attended the wrap-up party which was full of fire. The movie releases next year.

Meanwhile, T-Series also has Street Dancer releasing next month. The trailer for the movie has received an overwhelming response. Street Dancer stars , Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi in prime roles.

