Luv Ranjan's next with Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor to be presented by Bhushan Kumar's TSeries
This morning Luv Ranjan announced his next with Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. The movie which releases in March 2021 will go on floors in the first quarter of 2020 and now Bhushan Kumar has himself confirmed that he will be presenting the untitled movie. Given his long-standing relationship with Ranjan, Bhushan said that he is very excited for the project.
Luv Ranjan’s next to star Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor. Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film will release on 26th March 2021.
— Luv Films (@LuvFilms) December 20, 2019
The two have collaborated on a number of films including De De Pyaar De, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. The two further have Malang, Chupke Chupke remake with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline. This association between Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Luv Ranjan has been a fruitful one with back to back successful movies. The feat isn't going to stop anytime soon. In Malang, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu play a pivotal role. The cast recently attended the wrap-up party which was full of fire. The movie releases next year.
Meanwhile, T-Series also has Street Dancer releasing next month. The trailer for the movie has received an overwhelming response. Street Dancer stars Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi in prime roles.
