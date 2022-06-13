Luv Sinha reacts against ‘selectively highlighting’ Siddhanth Kapoor’s arrest

In a shocking turn of events, Shraddha Kapoor’s brother and Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. After getting a tip-off, the police had raided a hotel on MG Road where the party was hosted. It is said that Siddhanth’s sample was among the six people that returned positive. Reacting to this news Shakti Kapoor has already given a statement saying that it is impossible. And now Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha in a series of tweets has reacted strongly to this news.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Luv Sinha in his first tweet wrote, “I won’t comment on #SiddhanthKapoor but I would like to know that If our respected officials are as efficient as they would like us to believe then how is drug use rampant amongst the elite, the underprivileged, the youth, and so easy to buy.” In his next tweet, he wrote, “Selectively highlighting the arrest of an individual seems like an effort to show that they are doing their job, instead of actually doing it. I’m against the consumption of drugs, but until the rot in the justice system has been cleaned up things won’t improve. Arrest the producers, dealers and not just the users who may get addicted to a substance which can affect their lives negatively and has an impact on so many others indirectly. I hope that my friend Siddhant comes out of this stronger and wiser.”

Check out Luv Sinha’s tweets:

Meanwhile, talking about the Siddhanth Kapoor case, after getting a tip-off, the police had raided a hotel on MG Road where the party was hosted. It is said that Siddhanth’s sample was among the six people that returned positive. Police have said that it was unclear if these people consumed drugs and came to the party or if they consumed them at the hotel. Talking to ETimes and reacting to this shocking news, Shakti Kapoor said, “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible”. The reports further added that Siddhant left for Bengaluru from Mumbai on Sunday and this incident happened during a late-night party.

Apparently, the Kapoor family was not even aware of which hotel Siddhanth was staying in. The Bengaluru Police confirmed that Siddhanth Kapoor was among the six people, allegedly found to have consumed drugs. "Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station," Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City told ANI.

