Luv Sinha says sister Sonakshi Sinha didn't have to really 'struggle', recalls Shatrughan Sinha's tough times

Luv Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and brother of Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha, shared some insights about his family and career. Luv shared how his father had to decide between taking a bus for meetings and saving money to buy food. Moreover, the actor also shared that sister Sonakshi Sinha didn’t have to struggle much as she became famous after making her debut alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg. Read on to know more.

Luv Sinha on the struggles of Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Luv Sinha shared that there were times when his family had to struggle a lot because there was limited money. In fact, he shared how his father chose between spending money on bus fare and saving money to buy food. Moreover, in the interview, Luv also shared that megastar Shatrughan Sinha had trouble with managing his finances in the early days. In the interview, Luv also shared that his father used to think if he had made the right decision of leaving Patna and moving to Mumbai to follow his dreams. “I have seen both - the rise and the fall - closely,” Luv added.

Apart from father, when asked about the struggles Sonakshi Sinha had to face in the film industry, Luv said that she did not struggle much because after debuting alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg, she became a star after her first release.

Luv Sinha’s struggle in the film industry

One of the interesting confessions that Luv made in the interview was that neither his father Shatrughan Sinha nor his sister Sonakshi Sinha requested anyone to cast him in any of their films. The Paltan actor said, “There have been times when I landed somewhere for an audition but got the feeling that something else is going on here. Like, maybe I do not fit the role, but I have also been called for the audition… just for the sake of it.”

The actor concluded that this is a kind of advantage that one has of being born in the film industry - one undertaking how things don’t work on merit alone and there’s no point in being “frustrated” or “becoming an alcoholic” because of it.

Luv Sinha on the work front

Luv Sinha will now be seen in Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Gupta. The film is set to release on August 11.

