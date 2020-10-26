Luviena Lodh’s husband Sumit Sabherwal’s lawyer dismisses drug allegations; Calls it ‘Well crafted conspiracy’

Luviena Lodh’s husband Sumit Sabherwal’s lawyer has recently released a press note wherein he has dismissed the drug allegations.

Last week, Bollywood actress Luviena Lodh posted a video on her Instagram handle, claiming that she has filed for divorce from the filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabherwal because he supplies drugs. Hence, the ace director is harassing her. In her video, she had stated that Mahesh Bhatt is the biggest don of the industry and her husband Sumit is related to him. Recently, Sumit Sabherwal’s lawyer released a press note wherein he has dismissed the drug allegations and also claimed it as a well-crafted conspiracy.

The lawyer has also clarified that Sumit was an employee of Mahesh and Mukhesh Bhatt owned Vishesh films. The press note read as, “We stand concerned for our client Mr Sumit Sabherwal. The claims and contents of the video being circulated by our client's estranged wife Mrs Luveena Lodh are denied in toto. Our client expresses his deepest regret that the good name of Mr Mahesh Bhatt and Mr Mukesh Bhatt is being sullied solely due to his pending (since 2016) matrimonial dispute with his wife. It is made amply clear that our client is merely an employee of M/s Vishesh Films Pvt Ltd and NOT related to either of the Bhatt Brothers, as falsely and maliciously been sought to be made out by the video in the question. Every attempt being made in order to formulate a relation between our client and the Bhatt brothers must be construed as a well-crafted conspiracy to precipitate and motivate a lucrative 'settlement' for her disputes with our client; as is amply made clear in her interviews as well. Our client has the highest regard for the judiciary of our country and reserves his actionable claims against Mrs Luveena Lodh for charges as and when he may institute against her.”

Earlier, Mahesh and Mukesh Bhatt’s Vishesh Films legal counsel had shared another statement, which read as, “With reference to video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised.”

