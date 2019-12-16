Lyricist Prashant Ingole all set to direct 36 Gunn Zamley

Lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has worked on films like "Bajirao Mastani" and "Mary Kom", is all set to direct a Marathi comedy film "36 Gunn Zamley".
Mumbai
The film will go on floors soon and will release in 2020. Excited about the project, Prashant said: I have put my life's three years in writing and designing this script and to create the music for it. I don't want any stone to be unturned. I am happy to have amazing technicians friends who have worked me. "And a great music team which is going to make the Marathi music see a new sound, new style in every aspect. Our film is going to be musical." Prior to this, Prashant had directed a short film on women empowerment titled "Budh".

ALSO READ: "Ranveer Singh has made Malhari massive," says Bajirao Mastani lyricist Prashant Ingole 

Credits :IANS

