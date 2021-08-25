Ma Anand Sheela has THIS to say to the makers of her biopics that may star Priyanka Chopra & Alia Bhatt

Ma Anand Sheela is one such name that needs no introduction. Her life was controversial, and that attracts many filmmakers to showcase her story on the silver screen. But, reportedly, at the moment, there are two rival biopics that are being made about her. One project is a film starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and the other is said to be a show with Alia Bhatt in the talks. In a recent interview with journalist Puja Talwar, Ma Anand Sheela opened up about these biopics.

Ma Anand Sheela said that she hopes these two ambitious projects do not only focus on the scandals that she has been involved in. Talking about these two projects, she said, "Well, I sometimes chuckle. Sometimes they will have to do deep searching into my character. They have to move a little bit away from scandal. And I don't know if they can. And if they don't, I take it as an impression of me they are doing."

Ma Anand Sheela has recently appeared in a documentary titled Searching for Sheela, which was a one-hour documentary executive produced by Shakun Batra. She confessed that she has not seen the entire documentary but fast-forwarded it to her own portions to ensure that her words weren't misrepresented. Sheela has also appeared in the 2018 documentary series Wild Wild Country which focused on the ashram that Rajneesh set up in Oregon with Sheela's assistance and the massive scandal that forced them to shut down and caused irreparable damage to their relationship.

Talking about the show based on Ma Anand Sheela that may star Alia Bhatt in the lead, it will be helmed by Shakun Batra too. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, he had said, "It's an ambitious show, it's something that's very close to my heart.”

ALSO READ: How to recreate Alia Bhatt’s FIRST LOOK from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’!