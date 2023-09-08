‘Maa maaf karti hain…’: When Asha Bhosle gave an emotional response to her late sister Lata Mangeshkar

Our country has given birth to several brilliant and gifted singers who made us proud on various national and international platforms. One among them is the renowned Asha Bhosle. With her singing career spanning more than seven decades, the gem of Indian playback singing is still ruling the industry with her melodious voice. Today (September 8) on her birthday, we go down memory lane and take a look at her relationship with her late sister, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Asha Bhosle once gave an emotional response to her late sister Lata Mangeshkar

Asha Bhosle is the younger sister of the late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. They have always shared a cordial relationship with each other and were often seen spending quality time together. The sisters also sometimes performed together at events and shared a lovely bond with each other.

Once the legendary sisters were on stage for an event when they spoke about their relationship. It was then that Lata Mangeshkar shared how Asha Bhosle troubles her sometimes. She had said, “Asha meri behen hain, mujhse chaar saal choti hain aur hamesha mujhe tang kiya hain. Par main hamesha maaf karti hoon isko. Maaf toh karna hi padta hain. (Asha is my sister and she is four years younger than me. She always troubles me but I always forgive her. I have to forgive.)”

On hearing this, Asha Bhosle responded, “Karna hi padega maaf toh. Maa maaf karti hain aur kaun karta hain maaf. (You have to forgive me. A mother always forgives.)”

More about Asha Bhosle

The sisters took over the singing industry by storm. Asha Bhosle is known for her versatile singing and is credited with singing over twelve thousand songs in her career. Apart from Hindi, she has also sung in over 20 Indian and foreign languages.

More about the late Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar found her mentor in her father Deenanath Mangeshkar who gave the singer her first music lesson. She also worked as an actress in her father's musical plays when she was only five. After giving some unforgettable songs, the 92-year-old singer died on 6 February 2022.

