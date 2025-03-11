Maa OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Kajol starrer mythological horror after its theatrical run

Kajol is gearing up to star in the mythological horror titled Maa. The first look was released recently and the film is set to hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. It has been learned where the movie will be available for the viewers to watch after its theatrical run. Maa will have its OTT release on Netflix.

According to the recently unveiled motion poster of Maa, its streaming partner is Netflix. The viewers who miss this Kajol film in the theaters will have a chance to catch it digitally or those who like the story could watch it again. They will be able to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. However, the date of the digital release is not known yet.

Advertisement

Alongside Kajol in and as Maa, the cast includes Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and written by Saiwyn Quadras. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, it is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

The first look of the movie showed Kajol’s character holding her daughter in a protective hug. Their bodies were covered in cuts and wounds. The poster’s tagline was, “Hell is here… so is the Goddess!” The film will showcase the battle between the good and the evil.

Advertisement

Check out the motion poster here!

Earlier, in his wrap post for Maa, director Vishal Furia opened up about the project. He said, “So, I wrap up my most ambitious project till date... A Horror Thriller ‘MAA’ starring the most amazing @kajol and produced by the maverick @ajaydevgn sir @adffilms. Sometimes destiny gifts you a project as it seems fit. ‘Maa’ is one such project which came as a gift from the One above.”

Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of Maa on June 27, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages.