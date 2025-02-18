Maaeri fame Palash Sen says Akshay Kumar is ‘far away from Hera Pheri in real life’; calls him ‘legit superstar’

Akshay Kumar has recently stepped into the world of music with his first single, Mahakal Chalo. The song, dedicated to Lord Shiva and released ahead of Maha Shivratri on February 18, features Akshay singing alongside musicians Palash Sen and Vikram Montrose.

Following the release, Palash Sen took to social media to share his admiration for Akshay Kumar. He began his heartfelt note by calling it an "open letter of appreciation" and captioned the post: "An open letter to Akshay Kumar… who is far from 'Hera Pheri' in real life and the most 'Welcome'-ing actor I've known."

Palash Sen's special post for Akshay Kumar

He shared that he usually writes posts to highlight issues that trouble him, but this time, he wanted to write about something that made him smile. He mentioned that he had always heard about Akshay Kumar being “a middle-class Delhi boy who made it in the film industry on his own merit and strength… That is who I am too, in the music business,” he said.

Palash also emphasized their similar backgrounds, explaining that despite Akshay being a superstar who made it big, they both came from humble and similar beginnings, calling him a "middle-class Delhi boy."

In the post, Palash also shared his struggles in the Bollywood industry, where he has often felt overlooked. He pointed out that despite coming from different worlds, Akshay's support and backing during their musical collaboration took him by surprise. Palash wrote, "You were giving me support no one from Bollywood has in years." He praised Akshay for his professionalism, humility, and respect, which made a lasting impression on him.

Furthermore, Palash appreciated Akshay’s sharp sense of humor, saying that it is rare to find someone with such excellent comic timing. He added that a person who can make others smile and laugh likely has blessings from the Lord.

Touched by Palash's kind words, Akshay Kumar responded with gratitude, commenting on the post, "Music, passion, and hard work—bas yahi chalta hai, aur yahi chalna chahiye. Thank you so much for your kind words, Palash. Mahadev brought us together, and I hope Mahakal Chalo becomes a journey for all who listen."