Maanayata Dutt gives a glimpse of kids Shahraan and Iqra’s midnight birthday celebration with Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, October 21 marks the birthday of their twins Shahraan Dutt and Iqra Dutt. And while the Dutt twins turned 11 years old today, Sanjay and Maanayata decided to have a midnight celebration for the kids and started the big day on a great note. In fact, Maanayata even gave a glimpse of the midnight celebrations and it was all about unconditional love and happy faces.

Taking to her Instagram story, Maanayata shared a perfect family picture from Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday celebration. In the pic, the house was decorated with two big balloon stands – one with pink and white balloons while another with blue and white balloons – with the message “Happy birthday”. The kids were seen having two birthday cakes and were seen cutting them with Maanayata and Sanjay. Shahraan and Iqra were all smiles with the midnight celebrations in the pic which she was captioned as, “Happy Birthday”. Interestingly, Sanjay was seen flaunting his blond hair look during the celebrations and his swag was unmissable.

Take a look at Maanayata Dutt’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Sanjay Dutt, the actor has some interesting movies in the kitty. He will be seen playing the role of the lead antagonist in the much awaited KGF Chapter 2 which will hit the screens on April 14 next year. Besides, he will also be seen in YRF’s Shameshera starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the lead along with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj.