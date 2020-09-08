Maanayata Dutt motivates Sanjay Dutt to ‘Never Quit’ as she shares a PHOTO amid his ongoing cancer battle

After reports of Sanjay Dutt’s lung cancer diagnosis, the actor has been in and out of hospital over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, wife Maanayata Dutt shared a cool photo of Sanjay with an inspiring message for him.

Actor Sanjay Dutt has been in the news lately post he announced a break from work ahead of Sadak 2 release and said in a statement that he will be undergoing some medical treatment. Post that, the news broke that the actor has been diagnosed with lung cancer and since then, he has been going in and out of hospitals. Amid this, his sister Priya Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt have been by his side and often are seen with the actor when he is heading to the hospital.

On Tuesday, however, wife Maanayata penned an inspiring note for Sanjay and shared a cool photo of the Sadak 2 star. In the photo, Sanjay is seen clad in a casual blue tee with jeans and cool sunglasses with folded hands. The actor seemed to be posing in the photo and wife Maanayata shared the photo of her husband with an inspiring note for him. She urged him not to quit amid the ongoing battle with lung cancer. She even used lyrics of a song in her caption and mentioned that one may have to go through bad days to get to the good ones in life.

Maanayata shared a photo of Sanjay and wrote, "Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke....kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke !! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!! #inspiration #courage #strength #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging Yet #beautifullife #thankyougod." Seeing the photo and the caption for baba, several celebs commented on it and sent out good vibes and wishes to the Shamshera star. Ali Fazal wrote, "To strength to Baba! Lots of love."

Take a look at Maanayata Dutt's post for Sanjay Dutt:

Meanwhile, reportedly, Sanjay completed the first cycle of chemotherapy recently at a hospital in Mumbai. It was also reported that he will soon begin another round of the same to treat his cancer. Amid his ongoing treatment, Sanjay was spotted on Sunday outside a studio in Mumbai where he reportedly went for the patchwork of his film Shamshera. The film stars , Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay in the lead roles.

