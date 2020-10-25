Maanayata Dutt pens a heartfelt note for Sanjay Dutt on Dussehra; Hails his courage & victory over cancer

After Sanjay Dutt announced his victory over cancer, wife Maanayata Dutt shared a beautiful message for the actor and called him an inspiration for everyone.

Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in August this year, has managed to beat the deadly disease. The renowned actor had shared the news on the occasion of his kids Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday this month. Ever since then, Sanjay has been the talk of the town as everyone has been hailing his will power and strength to overcome cancer. While it is a moment to celebrate for the Dutt’s, Sanjay’s wife Maanayata can’t stop beaming with happiness.

So, on the occasion of Dussehra, Maanayata penned a heartfelt note for the Munnabhai MBBS star and hailed his courage. She shared a video of Sanjay wherein he was seen doing the aarti and called the superstar inspiration for everyone as he has managed to fight back every difficulty coming his way. In fact, Maanayata also called the actor her strength and pride.

“Dedicating this Dusshera to someone who has been such an inspiration not only to me but to so many others. Life has thrown many difficulties at him, but he has always fought back with patience, grace and love. And when we thought we finally had peace, life threw yet another challenge. Today he has once again proven that a positive mind can win and conquer the worst situation with resilience and courage! There is truly no one like you Sanju, you taught me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You are my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Maanayata’s post for Sanjay Dutt:

To recall, Sanjay Dutt had shared an overwhelming post announcing his victory over cancer and wrote, “The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can- the health and well being of our family.”

