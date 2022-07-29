Maanayata Dutt pens heartwarming note for husband Sanjay Dutt on birthday; Calls him 'Rockstar'

Sanjay Dutt is an actor who doesn’t need an introduction. Son of popular actors Nargis and Sunil Dutt, Sanjay, popularly known as ‘Sanju baba’ made his Bollywood debut in 1981 with his father’s directorial ‘Rocky’. Needless to say, Sanjay Dutt has come a long way in his career of over four decades and has given us several hit movies like Sadak, Vidhaata, Naam, Thanedaar, Munna Bhai MBBS, etc. Meanwhile, as the actor turns a year older today, his wife Maanayata Dutt penned a heartwarming note for the superstar.

Sharing a picture of the actor on her Instagram handle, Maanayata wrote: “Happy birthday my rockstar!! Keep rocking and inspiring as always and ever!! #endlesslove #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod.” In the picture, we can see Sanjay Dutt holding a dumbbell and flaunting his biceps.

Have a look at Maanayata’s post:

Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in Shamshera in which the actor played the role of a ruthless antagonist Daroga Shuddh Singh. However, the film got a staggering response on box office and received a lot of flak. The actor shared a note in support of the film and wrote: "It's a movie made up of blood, sweat, and tears. It's a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audience to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in."

The KGF: Chapter 2 actor thanked the cast and crew for working on the project throughout the pandemic and gave a shout-out to Ranbir Kapoor, who also received hate for his performance. Shamshera is Ranbir's return to the big screen after Sanju (2018). Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

He will be next seen in the romantic-comedy film, Ghudchadi alongside Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan, and Aruna Irani in the supporting roles.