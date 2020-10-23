Maanayata Dutt throws another party for her twins on their 10th birthday as Sanjay Dutt joins virtually

Maanayata Dutt's latest photos show the twins cutting their birthday cakes and adorably smiling for the camera. Check out all the photos below.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt recently celebrated the 10th birthday of their twins, Shahraan and Iqra, and the celebrations were not just limited to one day. Turns out, Maanyata threw the kids another grand birthday party in Dubai where they are currently residing while Sanjay Dutt is in Mumbai for his cancer treatment which he recently said that he has recovered from.

Maanayata took to Instagram to share a series of photos from this second party which is full of balloon, candles and three big chocolate cakes. Yes, you heard that right. These cakes had Gems, Kitkat and chocolate bars in abundance with the big number 10 candle in gold. Maanayata's pictures showed the twins cutting their birthday cakes and adorably smiling for the camera. She also shared a closer look of the cakes, which had ‘Happy Birthday Twins’ and ‘Happy Birthday Iqra Shahraan ’ written on them.

As for Maanayata, she looked picture perfect in a dress and block heels. Sanjay Dutt wasn't able to join his kids on this special occasion but the actor made sure he was there as he joined the celebrations virtually.

Check out all the photos shared by Maanayata below:

Recently, Sanjay Dutt chose Shahraan and Iqra's birthday to make the announcement that he had recovered from cancer. He released a statement on the same which read, "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can -- the health and well-being of our family."

My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you pic.twitter.com/81sGvWWpoe — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 21, 2020

