Maanayata pens a note for Sanjay Dutt on their wedding anniversary: All my best days are ones spent with you

It’s Maanayata Dutt and Sanjay Dutt’s wedding anniversary today and the couple is been a perfect example of what they call having each other’s back in good times and bad. While Maanayata has been Sanjay’s biggest support system, Bollywood’s Khalnayak also doesn’t leave a chance to pamper his ladylove. And as Sanjay and Maanayata complete another blissful year of their marriage, the diva took to social media to share a special wish for her main man and it is all about unconditional love.

Taking to social media, Maanayata shared a beautiful video wherein Sanjay was seen pampering her. The video featured the Munna Bhai MBBS actor giving his ladylove a foot massage. Dressed in a white coloured kurta pyjama, Sanjay Dutt was seen making sure that Maanayata feels relaxed with the foot massage. He is certainly dishing out major husband goals. In the captions, Maanayata showered love on her main man and wrote, “All my best days are the ones spent with you. Love you for being you. Happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay. #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod” along with heart emoticons.

Checkout Maanayata Dutt’s post here:

For the uninitiated, Maanayata and Sanjay, who have been married for 14 years now, were friends for around four years before coming together as a couple. During their appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, when the couple was quizzed about who was the first one to propose, Maanayata replied saying that it was Sanjay Dutt who took the initiative. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sanjay Dutt has two big projects in his kitty at the moment. He will be next seen in the much awaited KGF Chapter 2 wherein he will lock horns with Yash. Besides, he is also looking forward to the release of Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

