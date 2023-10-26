Maanvi Gagroo reflects on keeping relationship private with Kumar Varun; ‘I’m personally very superstitious’

Bollywood actress Maanvi Gagroo tied the nuptial knot to her long-time beau Kumar Varun earlier this year on February 23. The couple sealed the deal through a court marriage followed by a party for their close friends in Delhi. The news of both getting married left everyone surprised as the two maintained a really hush-hush relationship. In a recent interview, the actress cited the reason behind doing so for it would have brought a lot of unnecessary opinions.

Maanvi Gagroo on keeping a hush-hush relationship with Kumar Varun

In a recent interview with News18, Maanvi Gagroo reflected on the reason behind keeping her relationship a secret. The actress stated that it was a conscious decision, about which they both were very clear. She revealed that they never hid their relationship, their friends knew about it. They also used to go out and attend events. However, they never talked about it publicly because they wished to keep it that way.

The actress further stated that their relationship was a very private thing for both of them. She was quoted saying, “We thought that it would bring in a lot of unnecessary opinions. I didn’t want any of that. Irrespective of whether they mattered to me, I just didn’t want them around us and impact our personal space.”

Maanvi further elucidated that not sharing the glimpses from the wedding was not an easy task for her either. “I’m personally very superstitious and always have the worry of getting jinxed. During the last one month before our wedding, I wanted to post things like ‘30 days to go’ or ‘20 days to go’. But I really held back.”

The Four More Shots Please actress made their relationship public only after posting their official wedding pictures.

Maanvi Gagroo talks about family pressure for the marriage

In addition to this, the 38-year-old actress also revealed if she ever felt the pressure of getting married. The actress stated that at the age of 27-28, she felt a bit of pressure from her parents upon being asked by her parents about her wedding plans. According to the actress, she was often asked by her parents if there is someone or what is going on.

She also further remarked that receiving a call from relatives whom she hardly knew asking about her wedding plans would often bother her. “But that pressure wasn’t so strong or overbearing from my parents and maybe that’s because I lived by myself. Both my sister and I told them at a very young age that we would find our own partners. They were also very happy to be freed of that responsibility,” the actress was quoted as saying.

