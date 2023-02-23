Maanvi Gagroo stuns in a Fuschia Pink lehenga, Kumar Varun compliments in a black blazer at their reception

Most of us have watched the web show Four More Shots Please and loved every bit of it. All the actors in the show found a special place in the hearts of the fans and today one of the four girls from the show, Maanvi Gagroo took all her fans by a pleasant surprise as she got hitched. On January 13 the actress made her relationship official with a mystery man and announced her engagement. Later, on Valentine’s Day, she revealed that the mystery man is non-other than Kumar Varun. And today morning, the couple shared lovely pictures from their dreamy wedding. The love birds got married in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Now we got our hands on their pictures from the reception ceremony.

Manvi Gagroo looked stunning in a Fuschia Pink lehenga. Maanvi’s silk lehenga looked lovely with intricate embellished floral patterns on the lehenga. She opted for a princess-cut blouse with a puffy sleeve and layered it with a long gold chain. Her minimal makeup and a simple maang tika made her look even more pretty. Kumar Varun on the other hand wore an all-black attire. He wore a black blazer over a black shirt and black pants. Their happiness was evident on their faces.

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun share wedding pictures

The newlyweds took to Instagram and shared a joint post to announce their wedding. They shared a couple of pictures from their low-key wedding. In the pictures, Maanvi is seen exuding a bridal glow in a red saree styled with minimal jewellery and mehendi. On the other hand, her husband opted for an off-white sherwani and a matching turban. In one of the pictures, they are seen signing a document to register their marriage.

Along with the pictures, they wrote a heartfelt note. It read, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi."

Have a look: