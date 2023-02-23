Maanvi Gagroo ties the knot with Kumar Varun in an intimate ceremony; Couple shares wedding PICS

On January 13, the Four More Shots Please actress Maanvi Gagroo made her relationship official with a mystery man. She announced her engagement by sharing a picture of herself flaunting her ring. Later, on Valentine's Day, she finally revealed that she was engaged to comedian and actor Kumar Varun. Today, the love birds got married in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance.

The newlyweds took to Instagram and shared a joint post to announce their wedding. They shared a couple of pictures from their low-key wedding. In the pictures, Maanvi is seen exuding a bridal glow in a red saree styled with minimal jewellery and mehendi. On the other hand, her husband opted for an off-white sherwani and a matching turban. In one of the pictures, they are seen signing a document to register their marriage.

Along with the pictures, they wrote a heartfelt note. It read, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi." Have a look: