Maanyata Dutt releases statement after Sanjay Dutt’s lung cancer diagnosis; Says, 'We will emerge as winners'

Millions of fans were shocked after news reports of Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer diagnosis surfaced on late Tuesday night. The actor had taken to social media to announce that he will be taking a break due to medical conditions, but did not elaborate on it. Now, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt has released a statement stating that even though this is a setback, they will emerge as winners.

Read Maanyata Dutt's full statement on Sanjay Dutt's health below:

"I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support.

Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity."

Meanwhile, as per reports, Sanjay Dutt is set to undergo treatment for stage 3 lung cancer abroad. While some reports say that the actor will possibly head to the US, it is very likely that he may also undergo treatment in Singapore. The 61-year-old actor's upcoming film's trailer Sadak 2 released today and his intense act is definitely one of the biggest highlights of the film.

