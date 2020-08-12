  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Maanyata Dutt releases statement after Sanjay Dutt’s lung cancer diagnosis; Says, 'We will emerge as winners'

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt has released a statement stating that even though the actor's ill health is a setback, they will emerge as winners.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: August 12, 2020 01:27 pm
News,Maanayata Dutt Sanjay DuttMaanyata Dutt releases statement after Sanjay Dutt’s lung cancer diagnosis; Says, 'We will emerge as winners'.

Millions of fans were shocked after news reports of Sanjay Dutt's lung cancer diagnosis surfaced on late Tuesday night. The actor had taken to social media to announce that he will be taking a break due to medical conditions, but did not elaborate on it. Now, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt has released a statement stating that even though this is a setback, they will emerge as winners. 

Read Maanyata Dutt's full statement on Sanjay Dutt's health below: 

"I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours,  but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. 

Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity." 

Meanwhile, as per reports, Sanjay Dutt is set to undergo treatment for stage 3 lung cancer abroad. While some reports say that the actor will possibly head to the US, it is very likely that he may also undergo treatment in Singapore. The 61-year-old actor's upcoming film's trailer Sadak 2 released today and his intense act is definitely one of the biggest highlights of the film. 

ALSO READ: Sadak 2 Trailer: Sanjay Dutt's intense act, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur's chemistry shines in sequel thriller

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement