'Maasi' Karisma Kapoor is missing Tim Tim, shares adorable UNSEEN PIC with Taimur

There is no doubt that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most loved star kids in the industry. He is not only the paparazzi’s favourite, but his Massi’s too. A few moments back, Karisma Kapoor took to her social media handle and expressed how much she is missing her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The actress treated her fans with an unseen picture featuring Kareena Kapoor’s darling son. Karisma showered birthday love on the little munchkin and said she is missing her Tim Tim.

In the photograph, Taimur is seen standing in front of a delicious chocolate cake while Massi Karisma is seen holding him close and cutting the cake. Sharing the adorable picture, Karisma wrote, “The cake lovers of the fam. Miss you Tim Tim.” Earlier today, Karisma shared a picture of herself with Taimur sitting in her lap as they posed for the camera together. She poured in love through a beautiful birthday note as Taimur turned 5. Karisma wrote, “Big boy! Happy birthday to our Jaan. Love you toooo much. #happybirthday #lolomalovestaimur”.

Take a look:

Earlier today, mommy Kareena, who is currently in quarantine, also shared the sweetest birthday wish for her son and shared a video of his first steps. Sharing the clip she wrote, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta"

