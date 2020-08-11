Nishikant Kamat's health in critical condition; Gets hospitalized in Hyderabad

  1. Home
Director Nishikant Kamat who is accredited with movies like Drishyam and Madaari has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. He is reportedly in a critical condition.
August 11, 2020
Nishikant Kamat is a noted filmmaker in Bollywood who is accredited with directing movies like Drishyam, Madaari, Rocky Handsome, and others. He has also appeared in a few movies like Julie 2 and Rocky Handsome.  Unfortunately, we have learned from the latest reports that he has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. Kamat’s health is reportedly in a critical condition. As per sources, he had suffered from Liver Cirrhosis earlier which has relapsed now.

The filmmaker is not only known for directing critically acclaimed films but also for his spectacular performances in a few of them. For instance, Kamat played a negative role in the John Abraham starrer Rocky Handsome and received appreciation for acing the same. Apart from that, the latest movie that he has acted in is Bhavesh Joshi featuring Harshvardhan Kapoor. He is directing yet another project titled Darbadar that is scheduled for a 2022 release.

Nishikant Kamat’s movie Drishyam featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and others has recently completed five years of its release. On the career front, he began his journey in Bollywood with Hava Aney Dey back in 2004 as an actor. Post that, Kamat also appeared in a few Marathi movies like Saatchya Aat Gharat and Dombivali Fast. He ventured into the field of direction in the Hindi film industry with the movie Mumbai Meri Jaan in 2008.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

