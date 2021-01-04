Madam Chief Minister First look: Richa Chadha sports unkempt avatar with bruised face; Taapsee sends wishes

Richa Chadha recently took to her Instagram handle to unveil her first look from Madam Chief Minister and it has left everyone impressed. The Fukrey actress sported a never seen before avatar.

After months of teasing, Richa Chadha has finally unveiled her first look from the upcoming film titled Madam Chief Minister. The stunning actress has taken to her social media handles to share the first look poster of the film. In the first look, the diva sports a never seen before avatar as she can be seen in short hair, dishevelled look with bruises on her face. The tagline on the poster, which also shows Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla, reads: “Untouchable, Unstoppable.” Needless to say, the Fukrey star has left everyone super impressed with her jaw-dropping look.

Sharing the first look poster on her Instagram handle, Richa in her caption said that she is proud of the film that she really believes in. Alongside the poster, she wrote, “Proud to present to you all, my new cinema outing #MadamChiefMinister, a film I really believe in... a political drama about an 'untouchable' who rises to the top! Out in cinemas on 22nd January! Stay tuned!.” Several celebrities including, , Esha Gupta, television stars Nakuul Mehta, Karishma Tanna, among others have showered praises on Richa’s first look and send out their best wishes. The Pink actress commented, “Good luck for this sister!." Replying to her, the Masaan star wrote,"@taapsee thank you sister. You'll like this one I know."

Take a look at Richa Chadha’s Instagram post:

On a related note, directed by Subhash Kapoor, Madam Chief Minister revolves around the story of an untouchable who makes it big in life. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Shubhrajyoti in pivotal roles. Set in Uttar Pradesh, the forthcoming flick was earlier slated to release on July 17, 2020, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now hit the theatres on January 22.

