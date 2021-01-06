Madam Chief Minister Trailer: Richa Chadha is a rebel with a cause in this intense political battle

The political drama, Madam Chief Minister is a story of Richa Chadha's rise to politics from a nobody to a somebody. Check out the trailer below.

Richa Chadha seems to be in for an exciting 2021 as she has not only one but two box office releases lined up this year. While Shakeela will be releasing this month, the trailer for Richa's next film Madam Chief Minister released today. Richa, who is sporting a never before seen avatar, will be stepping into the shoes of a politician for her role. While the film may be inspired from the lives of India's women pioneering political leaders, Richa Chadha stands out in the three minute long trailer.

The film also features Saurabh Shukla, Manav Kaul and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. While Saurabh Shukla plays Richa's father, Manav Kaul plays the love interest and Akhay Oberoi shines as the antagonist. In the trailer, Akshay Oberoi's bald look and sinister eyes are unmissable.

The intense political drama is a story of Richa's rise to politics from a nobody to a somebody. The political game only gets uglier as she rises to a position of power. The actress will definitely leave you surprised with her act. Check out the trailer of Madam Chief Minister below:

Madam Chief Minister is written and directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Naren Kumar and Dimple Kharbanda. The film is set to release in cinemas on 22 January.

