‘Maddy needs no audition', Fans surprised as R. Madhavan’s 3 Idiots audition clip goes viral
R. Madhavan’s audition clip for the role of Farhan Qureshi has gone viral on social media. Fans are surprised that the Bollywood star had to give audition for the role. Watch the clip here.
It’s been around four years since 3 Idiots won over the audience with its release. It still remains one of the most loved films. The great bond between the three friends, Rancho, Raju, and Farhan, Rancho’s life lessons for his friends, Priya’s love for Rancho, and Chatur’s race towards the top; the movie is packed with entertainment, life lessons, bromance, and romance. Not to forget, the life mantra the movie taught us, ‘All is well’ to make it out of difficult situations.
Recently, the official handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, the producer of 3 Idiots, shared the audition of Madhavan for the role of Farhan Quereshi on their social media handle. The caption reads, “@actormaddy ‘s 3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Quereshi! Do you notice dialogues here that didn’t make it to the final cut? Tell us your favourite ones in the comments below.”
Watch the clip here:
Fans praised and showered the actor with love in the comments. One of the users wrote, “Such a great actor just look at his expressions still Bollywood doesn't deserve gems like him.” Another wrote, “Best Scene from the film IMO....Maddy is one of the Best & most versatile yet underrated actors.” Some fans also expressed their surprise that the talented actor had to give audition for the role. The clip shows Madhavan reciting the scenes from the movie where he tries to convince his father that he wants to pursue a career in photography.
R. Madhavan’s upcoming movies
Madhavan was last seen in the Nambi Narayanan Biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which featured cameos by actors Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya. The film was a huge success. Last year, he also starred in Dhokha: Round D Corner, a comedy thriller film directed by Kookie Gulati. This year, he will be seen in Yash Raj Film’s first OTT project, The Railway Men, with Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma, and Babil Khan, among others. The film is a tribute to the railway employees at Bhopal station who are the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.
