‘Maddy needs no audition', Fans surprised as R. Madhavan’s 3 Idiots audition clip goes viral

It’s been around four years since 3 Idiots won over the audience with its release. It still remains one of the most loved films. The great bond between the three friends, Rancho, Raju, and Farhan, Rancho’s life lessons for his friends, Priya’s love for Rancho, and Chatur’s race towards the top; the movie is packed with entertainment, life lessons, bromance, and romance. Not to forget, the life mantra the movie taught us, ‘All is well’ to make it out of difficult situations.

Recently, the official handle of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, the producer of 3 Idiots, shared the audition of Madhavan for the role of Farhan Quereshi on their social media handle. The caption reads, “@actormaddy ‘s 3 Idiots audition is evidence to the fact that he was always meant to play Farhan Quereshi! Do you notice dialogues here that didn’t make it to the final cut? Tell us your favourite ones in the comments below.”