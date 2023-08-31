Made In Heaven 2: Alankrita Shrivastava denies Yashica Dutt's claims; reveals Radhika Apte's story was shot...

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Made In Heaven Season 2 has been in the headlines ever since its release. Apart from gathering a lot of love and appreciation from the audience, the web series also got trapped in a controversy involving Yashica Dutt, author of Coming Out as Dalit and an alum of Columbia University. Recently, Yashica Dutt called out filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for calling her an opportunist and she also accused Alankrita Shrivastava in her long post on social media. But, Shrivastava has denied all the claims made by Dutt.

Alankrita Shrivastava denied fresh claims made by Yashica Dutt

In response to Yashica Dutt calling out filmmaker Alankrita, the latter took to X (formerly Twitter) to deny all the claims. In the post, Shrivastava was seen mentioning timelines of the shoot of the controversial episode titled The Heart Skipped a Beat. She wrote, "The Pallavi Menke story was shot in October 2021. I went to New York in July 2022." Have a look:

After the post went live, Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Episode 5, also shared the same update on his Instagram story. Moreover, the helmer of Gangs of Wasseypur, Anurag Kashyap also shared a screenshot of the same on his social media handle.

Yashica Dutt's new allegations involving Alankrita Shrivastava

Recently, Yashica took to her social media account to share a long post accusing the makers of Made In Heaven 2 with new allegations. She wrote in the caption, "Update: In response to my gentle demand for acknowledgment on an episode that blatantly used my likeness, the makers of MIH put out a hostile statement calling it ‘misleading’. Was it also misleading when Alankrita Shrivastava, who is a writer and director of the show and co-signed that condescending statement, requested a meeting with me in New York on July 15, 2022, that lasted five hours? Where she asked me everything about my life but refused to reveal anything about her intentions." Have a look:

What's the controversy about?

The controversy revolves around Episode 5 titled The Heart Skipped a Beat. The episode is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and it took a new turn after Yashica Dutt slammed the makers for using her work in the episode featuring Radhika Apte as a Dalit bride without giving her due credit for using her work.

About Made In Heaven 2

The second season of Made In Heaven was released on August 9, and audiences saw a reprised version of Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur along with some new faces including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar.

ALSO READ: Made In Heaven 2: Yashica Dutt REVOLTS after Anurag Kashyap calls her ‘opportunist’; 'Was it not misleading...'