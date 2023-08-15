Made In Heaven 2: BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar is all praise for Radhika Apte's Dalit wedding

The highly-awaited second season of the show Made in Heaven was recently released. It has been garnering an amazing response from the critics and audience alike. Scenes from the show keep going viral on the internet as people watch the seven different episodes of the series. The fifth episode has caught everyone’s attention in which actress Radhika Apte’s character, Pallavi, is dressed as a Dalit bride. Now, Prakash Ambedkar, a Dalit leader and B.R. Ambedkar’s grandson, has praised the episode and the picturisation of the Dalit character. Director Neeraj Ghaywan has also reacted to it.

Prakash Ambedkar lauds Radhika Apte’s Dalit character in Made in Heaven 2

The fifth episode of the latest season of the show has highly impressed Prakash Ambedkar. He took to his Twitter handle on Monday and posted two images from the episode. In one screenshot, Radhike Apte can be seen standing in a blue shirt and saying, “Everything is about politics,” while in the other picture, a shot of a Buddha portrait and a BR Ambedkar portrait from the Buddhist wedding in the episode, is visible.

Sharing the stills, he wrote, “I absolutely loved the assertion, defiance and resistance of the Dalit woman character — Pallavi. For those Vanchits and Bahujans who have watched the episode — Assert your identity and only then you gain political prominence. As Pallavi puts it, “Everything is about the politics.” Jai Bhim!”

Neeraj Ghaywan reacts to Prakash Ambedkar’s praise for Made in Heaven 2 episode

The director of that particular episode from the series, Neeraj Ghaywan reacted to the Dalit leader’s compliments. He quoted his tweet and wrote, “This is everything! Thank you so much, sir! (blue heart emojis).”

More about Made in Heaven season 2

The series is the sequel to the 2019 popular romantic drama show created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The story revolves around two wedding planners from Deli, Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra, played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur respectively. Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shashank Arora are reprising their roles from the first season, while Mona Singh and Trinetra Haldar have been added to the cast. Many actors like Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Dia Mirza, Radhika Apte and others have played a guest role. The 7-episode series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

