Made In Heaven 2: Excited to watch Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur's series? Here's a quick recap of Season 1

After waiting for four years, one of the most popular series Made In Heaven Season 2 is returning, which will be released on August 10. The story is based in New Delhi and the central theme is that of marriages and wedding planning. Though there are different stories in the series, each one of them talks about stereotypes related to marriages and weddings. Interestingly, each of the stories are ironic to the title itself and it makes us realise that not all marriages are ‘Made in Heaven’. Before the second season of Made In Heaven drops, let’s have a brief recap of Season One.

The Wedding Planners: Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra

As stated before, the story is set in the national capital, and Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) are partners in the business of wedding planning. While handling their professional pursuits, both of them have complexities in their respective personal lives. As both individuals navigate their way through issues such as financial deceit, societal biases, and extramarital affairs, the narrative also unfolds.

Love, sex and complications

In this series as well, the usual pattern of love, sex, and dhoka (betrayal) can be seen because each character is living a life that is full of dingy secrets. For instance, through a tragic accident, it is revealed to Tara that her husband Adil (Jim Sarbh) was having a secret affair with Faiza (Kalki Koechlin), Tara’s best friend. This revelation makes Tara go through an emotional turmoil and it gets worsened when she finds out that Adil despite the tragedy has not mend his ways.

Stories of Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra

Episode by episode, one gets a sense of correlation between themself and Tara Khanna because the character is good, bad, selfish, selfless, flawed, and flawless - like we all are.

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra gets in trouble when a hidden recording of him and his partner’s sexual intercourse is captured by the landlord, and the latter gives it to the police. This further takes Karan and his business partner Tara into a vortex of challenges when a certain fringe group unleash their anger and vandalize their office. The first season of Made in Heaven comes to an end with Karan reaching out to Vikrant Massey, who plays the role of his long-lost love, while Tara reaches her office with a lot of jewellery.

Undoubtedly, Made in Heaven Season One was a series that revolved around various themes such as marriages, consent, same-sex love, manipulating friendships, extramarital affairs, and much more. The series truly shows that not everything is black and white, and there does exist a grey area that we often deny.

Have a look at the official trailer of Made In Heaven Season 2:

Made In Heaven Season 2 will see Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles along with Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, Trinetra Haldar, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechil, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Dia Mirza, Zayn Marie, Pulkit Samrat, Shibani Dandekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Sameer Soni, Neelam Soni and Vijay Raaz. It will be out on Prime Video on August 10.