Made In Heaven 2: Is episode 4 based on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif? Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti react

Made In Heaven Season 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video on August 10, 2023 and the web series is centered around extravagant weddings in India. The series follows the stories of two wedding planners, Tara Khanna, and Karan Mehra and stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in key roles. A lot of viewers have been wondering if Episode 4 of the series is based on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who were once in a relationship. Recently, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti, the creators of the show, addressed the rumors surrounding the fourth episode of the new season. They clarified that it is not based on the lives of Bollywood's once-rumored couple, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Is Episode 4 of Made In Heaven 2 based on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s lives?

During an interview with Mid-Day, the Made In Heaven creators, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti broke their silence on the audience’s speculations surrounding the fourth episode of season 2 of the popular series is based on the lives of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, who were reportedly once in a relationship. Denying the speculations, Zoya said, “Pulkit is really fun. He’s a really good actor and he’s great fun to work with. I directed the episode in Season 1 with him, and I had a blast. People really liked him in the show. For a lot of shows, there are recurring characters. So, when we were writing, we thought we should get him back and get him married. We weren’t really thinking of Salman and Katrina. But you are, and I guess that’s how art works.”

To this, Reema added saying, “You can interpret it how you like.”

About Made in Heaven 2 episode 4

The fourth episode of Made in Heaven 2 is shot in a city named Nice in France. The episode revolves around the wedding of popular actors Sarafaraz Khan and Leila. Although Leila is originally from Iran, she has established herself in the Hindi film industry. The role of Sarfaraz is played by Pulkit Samrat, while Elnaaz Norouzi plays the role of Leila. Sarfaraz is a renowned superstar who had a cameo in Season 1 Episode 2 as a celebrity guest at a wedding. In that episode, he ends up sleeping with the bride, causing anger from the groom who threatens to confront him physically.



Leila on the other hand, much like Elnaaz, is an Iranian actress who has achieved success in the Bollywood film industry. Despite never having acted alongside Sarfaraz before, the pair is set to reveal a fresh collaboration directed by Anurag Kashyap after their wedding. However, Sarfaraz attempts to persuade Anurag to replace Leila with a younger actress, all in an effort to appear more youthful.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were reportedly dating each other. On the work front, the actors will be seen together in Tiger 3, slated to release on November 10.

