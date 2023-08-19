Made In Heaven 2: Katrina Kaif calls it a ‘must-watch’ show; Zeenat Aman heaps praise on Sobhita and Arjun

Made In Heaven season 2 premiered on August 10, and it has been receiving positive reviews from viewers. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the show revolves around the lives of two wedding planners who deal with the challenges of organising grand weddings while also facing personal conflicts. Made In Heaven 2 stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin and others. While the show continues to win the audience’s hearts, Katrina Kaif and Zeenat Aman also shared that they watched the show, and absolutely loved it!

Katrina Kaif reviews Made In Heaven 2

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram story to share how much she loved binge-watching Made In Heaven 2. She shared the poster of the show, and added a sticker that read, “Must Watch.” Katrina then went on to praise the show, and expressed that she was mighty impressed. “What a show, can't remember a time when I just had to finish the entire season in one go, all the characters just keep you hooked,” wrote the actress. She then tagged the makers of the show, and wrote, "Amazing so well done... , no stone left unturned in putting up a spectacular show (heart emojis) #bingeworthy." Katrina further tagged the cast of the show, and heaped praise on them. "And the ENTIRE cast just brilliantly performed." Check out her Instagram story below.

Zeenat Aman lauds Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, and Zoya Akhtar

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman also took to her Instagram story on Saturday, and congratulated the team of Made In Heaven 2. “Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of Made in Heaven for a riveting second season! I just finished watching it last night,” she wrote. She further praised Sobhita, Arjun, and Zoya, and wrote, “@sobhitad you are a vision, albeit a complicated one. And @arjun_mathur, yours was a standout performance! @zoieakhtar I look forward to more storytelling from your creative stable.”

Advertisement

Made In Heaven 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar and Ishwak Singh.

ALSO READ: Jim Sarbh slams actors who over-exaggerate their acting process: ‘Shut up, you didn’t even know…’