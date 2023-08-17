Made In Heaven 2: Author Yashica Dutt slams makers for not giving her credit for Radhika Apte's episode

Recently, the second season of Made In Heaven was released that starred Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles. Undoubtedly, the web-series gathered a lot of attention because of its marvellous cast and for engaging with themes such as same-sex relationships and marriages. One of the headlines which gained everyone's attention was when author Yashica Dutt came forward to claim her credit from the Made In Heaven 2 makers for using her work without taking consent. The author shared on social media that the makers of the web-series have used her real life story for giving birth to Radhika Apte’s character.

Recently released, Made In Heaven Season 2 has been in the headlines for its wonderful cast and story. Moreover, the web-series’ fifth episode The Heart Skipped a Beat starring Radhika Apte, is particularly being hailed by the audience for its portrayal of a Dalit wedding. In fact, BR Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar also took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the idea and execution of the same. But the show makers are now receiving a backlash from Yashica Dutt, a Columbia University alum and author of the book ‘Coming Out As Dalit.’

Dutt took to X and Instagram to share with the audiences that her work was used without consent, nor was she given a proper credit. In the long post, the author revealed that Radhika Apte’s character is not fictional but is based on her life. An excerpt from her post reads, “The scene where the Dalit author who is from Columbia, has written a book about ‘Coming Out’, and talks about how her grandmother ‘manually cleaned toilets’ (while wearing all blue as an homage to Ambedkar), asserts her selfhood with her life partner to-be, gave me chills. It was surreal to see a version of my life on screen that wasn’t but yet was still me. But soon the heartbreak set in. They were my words but my name was nowhere. What could have been a celebration of our collective ideas was now tinged with sadness. The ideas I cultivated, that are my life’s work, that I continue to receive immense hate still for just speaking, were taken without permission or credit.” Have a look:

On saying how her work was used without taking prior permission, Yashica Dutt wrote in the post, “Dalits have a long history of being taken from, erased, ignored, obliterated from our own stories. Dalit women in particular are the easiest to take from, what’s the worth in the labor they’ve created anyway. It’s for everybody to claim. Except this time. I’m reclaiming my work, my worth and my contribution to the discourse and history, defying the order of what’s expected of me as a woman who is always supposed to fine tune the ‘register of her rage’.”

Even though Yashica Dutt’s name can be seen in the list of contributors as shared by the director of the episode Neeraj Ghaywan, it is said that this happened only after many people questioned why her name wasn’t there. Lastly, Yashica Dutt ended her post by requesting the creators of Made In Heaven Season 2, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, to acknowledge her life and her work.

About Made In Heaven Season 2

The second season of Made In Heaven was released on August 10. Apart from seeing Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, various actors also became a significant part of the show including Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, and Ishwak Singh.

