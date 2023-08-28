Made In Heaven 2: Neeraj Ghaywan comments on his episode; says ‘calling it a Dalit wedding was wrong’

Made In Heaven Season 2 has been in the headlines for quite some time now. Earlier, it was because author Yashica Dutt claimed her work was plagiarised in Episode 5 of the series without giving her due credit or taking her consent. Well, this was clarified when Zoya Akhtar, one of the makers of the show, took to social media to announce Yashica’s claims as false. Now, Neeraj Ghaywan, who directed Radhika Apte’s episode, has opened up about the same and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Neeraj Ghaywan opened up about Episode 5 of Made In Heaven Season 2

In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Neeraj Ghaywan, who has directed one of the most-talked-about episodes of Made In Heaven Season 2, has objected to Radhika Apte’s wedding in the episode being called a Dalit wedding. He said, “When the response to Made In Heaven came in, something inside me changed. I got heartfelt reactions from people, who thought they were finally seen and heard. Their trauma was acknowledged. The one thing that I want to humbly acknowledge is that we called it a Dalit wedding. That was wrong. It should have been called a ‘Buddhist wedding’.”

Neeraj on explaining the title of Episode 5

Interestingly, Radhika Apte’s episode in the second season of Made In Heaven was titled The Heart Skipped a Beat. Director Neeraj briefly explained why this title was chosen. During the interview, he shared that it tells the story of Pallavi Menke (played by Radhika Apte), a Maharashtrian Dalit from the Vidarbha region, and then she goes to Columbia University in the United States and becomes an Ivy League professor. Neeraj further mentioned that the episode is about her getting married to a man belonging to another caste, and how his family “has issues with her Buddhist wedding ceremony," as they like her academic achievements, but want to erase her caste identity.

Moreover, the director said, “The episode handles this conflict. I don’t know how this is a homage to any one person. Even if you claim ownership to the term ‘coming out’, can you claim ownership to the act? So many people have hidden and then finally proclaimed their identities due to the fear of being judged. I hid my identity for 35 years, then suddenly spoke about it."

About Made In Heaven Season 2

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Made In Heaven Season 2 was released on August 9, a day prior to its official release. The web series featured Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in reprised roles. At the same time, a few new faces were also seen like that of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar.

ALSO READ: Made In Heaven 2: Author Yashica Dutt slams makers for not giving her credit for Radhika Apte's episode