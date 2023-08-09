Made In Heaven 2 releases early; Sobhita Dhulipala-Arjun Mathur return as Tara, Karan

Made In Heaven 2 which is one of the most anticipated series of 2023 was scheduled to be released on August 10, midnight. But the series premiered early as it is currently streaming on Prime Video India. The series is directed by Reema Kagti, Alankrita Shrivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur returned as Tara and Karan in the most-awaited series.

Made In Heaven 2 releases early

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Zoya Akhtar who had directed the first season with Prashant Nair, Shrivastava, and Mehra, shared a glimpse of herself watching Made In Heaven 2. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Finally MIH S2 out now" and tagged Prime Video India. Have a look:

About Made In Heaven 2

Speaking about Made In Heaven 2, Arjun and Sobhita who are playing the role of Karan and Tara returned as wedding planners to embark grand weddings with traditional twists while navigating their own set of challenges within the team, as well as in their personal lives. Their clients who are all set to get married also deal with complex relationships with their partners and themselves.

The series brings a lot of new faces including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, and Sarah Jane Dias will be seen as the brides of the season.

Talking about reprising the character of Tara, Sobhita shared, "I think this season will resonate even more with our audience. There is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience's expectations from the previous season but I’m positive about it. I’m sure Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthrall the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience."

Meanwhile, Arjun added, "It is an interesting journey to revisit a previously essayed character and hit new notes and dimensions with it. Season 2 takes Karan to new heights as he navigates opulent weddings while confronting societal issues. I am very curious about how the viewers will react to Karan’s continuing journey and the unexpected twists in his life."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sobhita Dhulipala shares emotional coming out story of a fan after Made In Heaven 1 was released