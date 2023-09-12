Made In Heaven 2 Reunion Bash: Shibani Dandekar, Radhika Apte, Ishaan Khatter and others serve glam; see PICS

Made In Heaven, the Amazon Prime series finally made a comeback with its second season in August, this year. The new chapter in the lives of protagonists Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra, played by Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, received a warm welcome from the show's loyal fans. Even though Made In Heaven Season 2 was unable to recreate the magic of the much-loved Season 1, it still emerged as a success. Recently, the Season 2 team had a reunion at creator Zoya Akhtar's residence, on Monday (Sep 11, 2023), night.

Shibani Dandekar, Radhika Apte, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza serve glam

The intimate bash, which was held at the Mumbai residence of Zoya Akhtar, who is one of the creators and directors of the series, was attended by the Season 2 cast and members, and some of her film industry friends. Shibani Dandekar, who played a key role in the show, looked stylish in a black striped blazer and matching trousers, which she paired with a black top, as she arrived at her sis-in-law Akhtar's residence. She completed her look with a messy hairdo and statement necklaces.

Radhika Apte, who earned immense love for her performance as the progressive Dalit bride on the show, opted for a black double-slit dress, which she paired with a grey blazer and classic red-lips look, for the night. Ishaan Khatter looked stylish in a casual beige shirt and grey denim trousers. Dia Mirza, as always, looked ethereal in a black kurta and palazzo, which teamed up with dewy make-up, an oversized pendant, and a matching clutch bag.

Have a look at the pictures...

