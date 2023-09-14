Made In Heaven 2 star Rio Kapadia's last post with family from Paris will make you emotional

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran actor Rio Kapadia has passed away at the age of 66 leaving the film industry teary-eyed. According to a report by India Today, the news of the actor's death was confirmed by his friend Faisal Malik. He was survived by his wife Maria Farah and two kids, Aman and Veer. Now, the late actor's last Instagram post is gaining attention that showcased him with his family having a great time in Paris.

Late actor Rio Kapadia's last post was with family from Paris

On June 5, late actor Rio Kapadia shared a bunch of pictures with his family from Paris. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Back again to the final leg of the European trip! Back to Paris. Had to see Paris in the eve from the Eiffel tower and have some last dinners in the beautiful city."

In the pictures, Dil Chahta hai actor can be seen posing with his family members and also clicking selfies. Have a look:

According to reports, the cremation ceremony of Rio Kapadia will take place on September 15 at Shiv Dham Shamshan Bhumi in Goregaon, Mumbai.

After the news went viral, fans and celebrities from the film industry were seen paying tribute to the late actor through social media. Notably, the cause of the actor's death is yet to be revealed.

About Rio Kapadia

The late actor was also seen doing one of the most popular television shows Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke apart from films. He played the role of Gandhari's Father, King Subala of Gandhara in Siddharth Tewary's Mahabharat.

Earlier, Rio shared his views on actor's rights in the television industry and urged other actors to show support for each other. At the same time, replacing another actor for an important role in a show in 2012, he also spoke about the problems faced by actors in the industry.

Meanwhile, Rio Kapadia was last seen in Made In Heaven Season 2.

