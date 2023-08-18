Made in Heaven 2: Tarun Tahiliani slams makers for false representation of designs; calls it ‘breach of faith’

Made in Heaven 2, the second season of the popular web series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has been loved by the audiences and critics alike. However, there are a lot of controversies surrounding the show. Just yesterday, author Yashica Dutt alleged the makers of using her work without giving her credit. Now, renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani has come forward and accused them of misrepresenting his creations in the show.

Tarun Tahiliani accuses makers of Made in Heaven 2 for using his designs without giving credit

On Thursday, August 17, famous designer Tarun Tahiliani took to Instagram and shared a series of stories where he claimed that the creators of Made in Heaven used his designs and failed to give him or his label due credit. He further went on to allege that they used a fictional designer to represent his clothes. For the unversed, actress Mrunal Thakur wore Tarun’s line of garments in the second episode of the show, which were displayed to her by a fictitious designer by the name of Akshay Jaiswal, under a made-up label.

In his first story, Tarun shared a picture of Mrunal dressed in his outfit and wrote, “It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place! Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of ‘Made in Heaven,’ were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist." He continued by saying, "Unfortunately, a fictitious designer (actor) representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded as they saw fit." Have a look:

In the third story, he wished that this would not happen to other designers in the future. He said, "Let’s hope that this scenario does not repeat itself with other designers who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future. Tarun Tahiliani.”