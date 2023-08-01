Made in Heaven 2 Trailer Launch: Zoya Akhtar reveals it 'focuses on trying to fit into the society'

After the huge success of the first season of the International Emmy nominated Made in Heaven, Zoya Akhtar is finally returning with the show’s second edition. Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur will be reprising their roles as the beloved wedding planners, Tara and Karan. The new trailer of the series was launched across all digital platforms earlier today. The cast and crew was present at the launch event where Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani opened up about the new season and the show’s success.

Zoya Akhtar opens up about the success of Made in Heaven season 1

At the trailer launch event of Made in Heaven season 2 in Mumbai, director Zoya Akhtar talked about the success of the show and mentioned that the fans have been eagerly waiting for the new season. She said, “I mean we really didn't expect it. We set out to try something different. We were very nervous. We didn't expect it would pick up like that. The show has got a very loyal fandom. I get asked under every post about Made In Heaven. I even get trolled. Show's fans are getting irritated so I can't wait for the release of Season 2.”

Zoya also spoke about how the protagonists of the show will go through major challenges in the society. She explained, “Tara and Karan are quite gray but with a strong protective sense to anyone who comes into their lives. They have a strong moral compass. Season 2 focuses on trying to fit into the society.”

Ritesh Sidhwani about Made in Heaven season 2

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani spoke about what the fans can expect in the second season. He said, “I think with streaming, the way we are consuming content has changed. It gives us an opportunity as filmmakers to make content that doesn't fit into mainstream cinema and is unconventional. In season 2, boundaries have been pushed and trends have been challenged. We have indeed tried to push the envelope.”

Made in Heaven season 2 stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz with new faces Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The 7-episode series will stream on Prime Video.