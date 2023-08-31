Made In Heaven 2: Yashica Dutt reacts after Anurag Kashyap calls her 'opportunist'; 'Was it not misleading...'

Made In Heaven Season 2 has been in the headlines ever since its release. While it is being praised for portraying strong ideas related to marriage, same-sex relationships, feminism, and cultural differences, it is also being questioned after author and Columbia University alum Yashica Dutt accused the makers, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, of using her work without taking consent or giving her due credit. Recently, she took to social media to share a long note for filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who came in support of the web series makers.

Yashica Dutt penned a note after Anurag Kashyap called her an 'opportunist'

After filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called the author of Coming Out as Dalit an 'opportunist', she took to Instagram to write a long note for the director of Gangs of Wasseypur. She wrote in the post, "Update: It's evident that the makers of MIH really couldn't stand seeing a Dalit woman assertively demand her rightful credit, especially when they expected me to be grateful for their theft. They've deployed the might of the entire indie Bollywood to distort this narrative. While also subjecting me to a coordinated attack of mass reporting my social media accounts to get them banned, not to mention, the misogynistic hate campaign I'm experiencing unfortunately (but not surprisingly) from a handful of Dalits. In their statement, the makers claim to be 'deeply disturbed' by the 'misleading claims' I allegedly made asking to be acknowledged for my likeness that thousands of their viewers have already pointed out." Have a look:

Yashica continued, "Was it not 'misleading' when Alankrita Shrivastava, the writer and director of Made In Heaven, who also co-signed the condescending statement, requested a meeting with me in New York on July 15, 2022, that lasted five hours? Which she spent asking me detailed questions about my life & work without revealing any of her intentions behind it. 1/4"

Anurag Kashyap calls Yashica Dutt an 'opportunist' amidst Made In Heaven 2 controversy

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was recently seen in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama. During the interview, when he was asked to comment on Yashica's motives, he said, “Is this really that big of an issue? It's a very debatable issue. Anybody can debate. If it's really that big an issue then why are you attacking that other person, who before you said that I use this word? Then you're looking for validation, then you're not really concerned about the issue. Because then you can't be two-sided. You're also attacking this guy, and you're attacking the guy who before you said something in a blog. So you are just looking for validation. For me, it looks like an opportunist. Nothing more than that."

About Made In Heaven 2

The second season of Made In Heaven was released on August 9, and audiences saw a reprised version of Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur. At the same time, a few fresh faces were also seen including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Made In Heaven 2: Author Yashica Dutt slams makers for not giving her credit for Radhika Apte's episode