Made In Heaven 2: Zoya Akhtar denies claims made by author over Radhika Apte’s episode; ‘Deeply disturbed…’

Made In Heaven season 2 was released on August 9, a day prior to its official premiere date and since then, the series is receiving all the praise and appreciation from the audience. Amidst the release, author Yashica Dutt recently shared on social media how her work was taken by the makers of Made In Heaven Season 2 without consent and giving her due credit. Now, one of the creators of the Made In Heaven series, Zoya Akhtar took to Instagram to speak about the same.

Zoya Akhtar reacts to Yashica Dutt’s claims about Made In Heaven 2 episode

Zoya Akhtar opened up about the issue and on August 17, she shared a long post that was divided into four slides.

In the first slide, Zoya Akhtar gave a brief about Episode 5: The Heart Skipped a Beat and Radhika Apte’s character. She wrote, “We are deeply disturbed with the misleading reports and comments in context of author Yashica Dutt claiming formal credit for her 'contribution' to Made In Heaven, a show sey around wedding planners and remarkable brides who challenge prejudices deeply ingrained in our society. In Episode 5- 'The Heart Skips A Beat', we peek into the life of Pallavi Menke, a fictional character. Pallavi Menke is a Maharashtrian Ambedkarite from the Vidarbha region who studied law at Columbia University. She grew up using a caste-neutral surname and was called Pallavi Kumar. She has now reclaimed her original surname, Menke- a signifier of her true identity as a member of the Dalit community. Pallavi Menke is an academic who teaches at Columbia and is likely to be tenured as a professor.” Have a look:

In the second slide, Akhtar claimed that the life of Pallavi Menke (Radhika Apte) is not at all based on the life of Yashica Dutt. Explaining further, she wrote, “None of the above is drawn from Yashica Dutt's life or her book- Coming Out As Dalit. We categorically deny any claim that Ms. Dutt's life or work was appropriated by us.”

The filmmaker addressed the allegation made by Yashica Dutt in the third slide which said that they took away ‘her words’ when Pallavi Menke narrates how her grandmother used to clean toilets. To make her point, Akhtar wrote, “In the episode, Pallavi Menke mentions her grandmother’s back story. This narrative of cleaning toilets was included because it is a common history that came up recurrently in our research of the community.”

Lastly, in the fourth slide Zoya Akhtar extended her respect to all the Dalits because of whom light was shed on one of the important issues - caste-based discrimination. The creator also expressed gratitude and wrote, “We made this show with sincerity, passion and a beating heart and are overwhelmed with the love we have received. We will continue to platform stories and voices that are truly bigger than us.”

What was Yashica Dutt’s claim about the Made In Heaven 2 episode?

On August 14, a Columbia University alum and author of the book ‘Coming out As Dalit’, Yashica Dutt took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram to share with the audiences that her work was used in Made In Heaven Season 2 without consent and she was also not given a proper credit.

In an excerpt from the long note, Dutt wrote, “The scene where the Dalit author who is from Columbia, has written a book about ‘Coming Out’, and talks about how her grandmother ‘manually cleaned toilets’ (while wearing all blue as an homage to Ambedkar), asserts her selfhood with her life partner to-be, gave me chills. It was surreal to see a version of my life on screen that wasn’t but yet was still me.”

She added, “But soon the heartbreak set in. They were my words but my name was nowhere. What could have been a celebration of our collective ideas was now tinged with sadness. The ideas I cultivated, that are my life’s work, that I continue to receive immense hate still for just speaking, were taken without permission or credit.” Have a look:

Meanwhile, Made in Heaven features an ensemble cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Mona Singh, Trinetra Haldar, Vijay Raaz, Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Vikrant Massey, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shashank Arora, among others.

