Made In Heaven director Reema Kagti had her ADs cook at night on Superboys of Malegaon set after small mistake

Reema Kagti is known for getting her shots perfect, and this trait has been evident on the sets of her upcoming movie, Superboys of Malegaon. In a recent interview, the film’s team shared insights into her meticulous approach to shooting and emphasized how even a small mistake on set can lead to unexpected challenges for the crew. One particular incident stands out, showcasing how her attention to detail led the crew to work extra hours.

In an interview with HT, the team recalled an incident from the set. During a night shoot, the production team had to set up a scene where food was being used as a prop. The prop department had carefully chosen keema samosas to be placed in the frame. However, Reema Kagti’s keen director's eye quickly spotted a mistake when a plate of Punjabi samosas was accidentally placed in the shot instead.

Vineet Kumar Singh, one of the actors in the film, recounted how swiftly Reema noticed the blunder. She did not hesitate to point it out, exclaiming, "These are Punjabi samosas, not keema samosas!" She emphasized the importance of getting every detail right.

Reema’s perfectionism did not allow her to overlook the mistake. She insisted on correcting it, even if it meant staying up late. She immediately sent her team, including the assistant directors (ADs), to resolve the issue. The ADs went to the kitchen, where they prepared fresh keema samosas and brought them back to the set.

While her perfectionism sometimes means extra work for the crew, actors appreciate her dedication to authenticity. Vineet Kumar Singh, who plays a leading role in Superboys of Malegaon, acknowledged that working with Reema can be challenging but ultimately rewarding.

The film, starring Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora, has already been praised for its unique story, inspired by the real-life experiences of filmmakers in Malegaon. Superboys of Malegaon will have its worldwide release on February 28 after premiering at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.