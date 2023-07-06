Made In Heaven Season 2 Announcement: Sobhita Dhulipala starrer promises 'grander' weddings, drama and chaos

Made In Heaven, the popular web series, starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi, premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2019. It has been four years since the first season of Made In Heaven, and fans had been eagerly waiting for any updates about the second season. The show, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, has a massive popularity, and much to fans’ delight, the makers have officially announced Made In Heaven Season 2! Zoya Akhtar shared the first look poster of Made In Heaven Season 2, and it got fans super excited.

Made In Heaven season 2 announcement

On Thursday morning, Zoya Akhtar took to her Instagram account to officially announce Made In Heaven Season 2. The poster showed a bouquet of wilted roses placed on the floor. It mentioned ‘New Season coming soon.’ While the poster doesn’t reveal the premiere date, Zoya Akhtar did hint at more drama, and chaos in season 2 of Made In Heaven. In her caption, she wrote, “The weddings, the drama & the chaos are about to get 2X grander. #MadeInHeavenS2OnPrime coming soon!” she wrote, while tagging the cast and the team of the web series. Check out the first look poster of Made In Heaven season 2 below!

Needless to say, fans were super excited about the announcement, and reacting to the post, one Instagram user wrote, “Finallllllyyyyyyyyyy one of thr finest Indian series so far!! Cant wait,” another one commented, “YAY so glad this is back!” A third comment read, “Waited too long for this.” Kalki Koechlin also shared the poster on her Instagram and wrote, "Here’s to another season of planning perfect weddings and making imperfect plans…#MadeInHeavenS2onPrime."

Made In Heaven revolved around the lives of two wedding planners, Tara and Karan, as they arranged some really lavish and flamboyant Indian weddings for super-elite clientele.