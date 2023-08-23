Made in Heaven Season 2 gets delicious shoutout from Amul; Zoya Akhtar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur REACT

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s recent web series Made In Heaven season 2 was recently released on the popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on August 10, 2023, and the web series is centered around the big fat weddings in India. The 8-episode web series has become a hot topic of discussion due to the stellar performance given by the cast, which includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The series is also praised for its gripping and engaging storyline. A few days after it was released, the series received a big mention from the popular dairy brand Amul, in its usual delightful and utterly buttery manner.

Amul gives a shoutout to Made In Heaven 2

Recently, the popular dairy brand Amul took to their Instagram handle on 22nd August 2023 to give a shoutout to the web series Made In Heaven 2 by sharing an animated version of the poster that features the lead pair, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Arjun Mathur. The poster read, “Made in Oven” and “Amul ‘Weds With Bread’”. In the caption, Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Web series addresses many social issues!”

As soon as Amul dropped the post, it got noticed by the official Instagram handle of the series, Made In Heaven and they reacted to it by commenting, “Sending our taste buds to heaven,” along with a sparkling emoji. The lead actor of the series, Arjun Mathur also reacted to the post and and expressed his joy by writing, “Hello. That is me there and you don’t know what this means to me. God.” SEE THE POST HERE:

Advertisement

Zoya Akhtar reacted to Amul’s post

To the shout-out post made by Amul, Zoya Akhtar, one of the creators of Made In Heaven 2, reacted to it by resharing the post on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post by dropping a smile emoji and writing, “#utterlybutterlydelicious #amulindia @tigerbabyofficial @excelmovies @primevideoin @arjun__mathur @sobhitad”

To the post, the lead pair of the series, Sobhita Dhulipala reacted by adding a crying and a red heart emoji and Arjun Mathur reacted by adding a string of emojis to express his excitement. SEE THE POST HERE:

About Made In Heaven 2

In the second season of Made in Heaven, the main characters face challenges in planning and celebrating marriages and navigating their personal lives as unexpected changes occur. The show features Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in prominent roles, along with some new appearances by Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar. The show is set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings and is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar. It's available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Made In Heaven 2: Is episode 4 based on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif? Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti react