Made in Heaven Season 2: Kalki Koechlin, Sobhita Dhulipala's series to release on THIS date

Made In Heaven, the popular web series, featuring a stellar cast premiered the first season in 2019. It was received well by the viewers who have been eagerly waiting for an update on season 2. Earlier this month, Zoya Akhtar, one of the creators of the much-loved show made an official announcement for the second season. Now, the latest update is the date for the release of Made in Heaven 2 has been fixed.

Made in Heaven Season 2 release date

Today, Farhan Akhtar took to social media to upload the poster of Made in Heaven season 2 and wrote, "Save the date! #MadeInHeavenSeason2 releases on 10th August only on @primevideoin" The show, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will star the original cast of the first season, Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Vijay Raaz reprising their roles. The poster of the series featured these stars looking elegant under a chandelier. The new faces to be seen in the second season include Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar. Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the International Emmy-nominated series is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Take a look at the poster here:

“Through season two of Made in Heaven, we aimed to dive deep into the lives of its characters and examine the aspirations, struggles, and dreams that are often overshadowed by the grandeur of the Great Indian weddings. It looks closely at what transpires behind the scenes of lavish weddings and gives us a thought-provoking overview. Can’t wait for the return of our International Emmy Nominated series on 10th August!”, said Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Media & Entertainment.

Reaction of netizens

It goes without saying that fans went crazy as soon as the date for the second season of Made In Heaven was announced. One user wrote, "Looking forward to this. First season was really fabulous" Another wrote, "can't wait."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan gets candid about handling criticism; Says, ‘I get sleepless nights’