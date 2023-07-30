Made in Heaven Season 2: Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte and others look mesmerizing as brides; Seen Yet?

Made In Heaven, the popular web series, featuring a stellar cast premiered the first season in 2019. Fans of the show were eagerly waiting for the second season to return to the screens and now, they finally have a reason to rejoice. Earlier this month, Zoya Akhtar, one of the creators of the much-loved show made an official announcement for the second season. After this, the date of the launch was also announced by the team. Made In Heaven Season 2 will release on August 10 on Prime Video.

Brides of Made in Heaven Season 2

Today, Prime Video dropped pictures of Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane-Dias, Naina Sareen, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zayn Marie Khan, and Sheena Khalid in glamorous bridal attires from the show. While Mrunal looks mesmerizing in a red lehenga, adorned with Kundan jewelry, Radhika looks heavenly indeed in a white look, dressed as a traditional Marathi bride. The photos from the series show an interesting lineup as other actresses including Zayn Khan, Elnaaz Norouzi, Naina Sareen, Sarah Jane Dias, and Shibani Akhtar are also seen in stunning attires. The post has left fans wondering how the season will unfold with these pretty ladies as brides. The caption for the post reads, "we’re all set to welcome the brides and attend the Made In Heaven weddings, again #MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, Aug 10!"

Check out the stunning brides of Made In Heaven Season 2 here:

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Made In Heaven Season 2 is created and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar. It features a stellar cast that includes most of the actors from season 1- Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. The new faces to be seen in this season are Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar.

