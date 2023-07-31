Made in Heaven Season 2: New posters of Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur will leave you excited for the trailer

Made In Heaven Season 2 will release on August 10. The makers dropped the poster of the series and announced the news a few days back. Since then, fans are super excited and eagerly waiting for the trailer to catch a glimpse of how the upcoming season will unfold. Now, fans finally have a reason to rejoice as the trailer will launch tomorrow. Ahead of the trailer launch of Zoya Akhtar's series, new posters have been dropped showcasing the stellar cast of the series.

Made In Heaven Season 2 trailer to drop tomorrow

Today, Prime Video took to social media to upload eight posters featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shashank Arora, Mona Singh, and Trinetra Halder. All of them are seen decked in gorgeous avatars pouring sand from different items against a backdrop that looks wrecked. The posters have been uploaded with the caption, "just 8 reasons for you to cancel all your plans and get ready for #MadeInHeavenOnPrime S2, Aug 10!" Yesterday, the makers dropped the looks of the bride of the season. Radhika Apte, Mrunal Thakur, and others looked mesmerizing in bridal attires.

Take a look at the latest posters of Made In Heaven Season 2 here:

Reaction of netizens

Today's posters fueled the anticipation surrounding the upcoming trailer. Reacting to the post, fans expressed their excitement. One wrote, "Best news of the day". Another user commented, "Can't wait." Some also wrote that they are watching the first season to revise whatever happened so far.

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, Made In Heaven Season 2 is created and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar. It features a stellar cast that includes most of the actors from season 1- Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz. The new faces to be seen in this season are Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar.

