Made in Heaven Season 2 Trailer: Did you spot designer Sabyasachi in Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur's series?

The trailer of one of the most anticipated series Made In Heaven Season 2 was released on August 1. Prime Video India shared the captivating trailer which is receiving love from fans. Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala make a comeback with their team of wedding planners. The second season of the International Emmy-nominated show depicts the story of how the dichotomy of tradition, modern aspirations, and societal belief systems go against the lavish setting of Indian weddings. Apart from the star cast, the show also has cameo appearances and one of them is celebrity designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. He is set to make his acting debut with Made In Heaven Season 2.

Did you spot designer Sabyasachi in Made In Heaven Season 2?

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee made his appearance in the trailer of Made In Heaven Season 2 for hardly a couple of seconds. Screenshots of the designer making a short appearance are doing rounds on social media.

In the trailer, Zayn Marie Khan's character is seen trying on her wedding lehenga in the presence of her family members. At that moment, Sabyasachi can be seen standing in a corner of the room. The celebrity designer is seen wearing white a black jacket over a white kurta and matching pajamas.

Have a look:

About Made In Heaven Season 2 trailer

The trailer shows Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala as wedding planners embarking to plan grand weddings with traditional twists while dealing with their own set of challenges within the team, as well as in their personal lives. Their clients who are all set to get married also face complex relationships with their partners and themselves.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivangi Rastogi will reprise their roles. Season 2 will introduce new faces including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra.

Meanwhile, Made in Heaven Season 2 having seven episodes will release on Prime Video on August 10. It is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment and Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby.

ALSO READ: Made in Heaven Season 2 Trailer OUT: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur starrer promises grand weddings, drama