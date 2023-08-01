Made in Heaven Season 2 Trailer OUT: Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur starrer promises grand weddings, drama

Exciting news for Made in Heaven fans, the trailer for the second season of the much-anticipated show is finally out now. Prime Video India dropped the captivating trailer of Made in Heaven Season 2 a few minutes back. Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala are back with their team of wedding planners. Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers dropped a series of new posters on social media yesterday. Let's have a closer look.

Made in Heaven 2 trailer out

The 3 minutes 23 seconds trailer of Zoya Akhtar's series shows marriages, melodrama, and matches that are not always made in heaven. Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala as wedding planners embark to plan grand weddings with traditional twists while navigating their own set of challenges within the team, as well as in their personal lives. Their clients who are all set to get married also explore complex relationships with their partners and themselves. It builds up drama and intrigues viewers to watch everything finally unfold on August 10, when the show premieres. Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Kalki Koechlin, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, and Shivangi Rastogi will reprise their roles. The series will introduce new faces including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra. Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, and Sarah Jane Dias will be seen as the brides of the season.

Watch the trailer of Made in Heaven 2 here:

Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur on Made in Heaven 2

Talking about reprising her role as Tara, Sobhita Dhulipala shared her excitement and said that it has been both fascinating and challenging to step into Tara's shoes. The actress shared, “I think this season will resonate even more with our audience. There is a little pressure to match and even surpass the audience's expectations from the previous season but I’m positive about it. I’m sure Made in Heaven Season 2 will enthrall the viewers and prompt significant conversations about the complexities of human existence, making it an unforgettable and thought-provoking experience."

On the other hand, Arjun Mathur shared that essaying Karan in the series has been a transformative experience for him. He added, "It is an interesting journey to revisit a previously essayed character and hit new notes and dimensions with it. Season 2 takes Karan to new heights as he navigates opulent weddings while confronting societal issues. I am very curious about how the viewers will react to Karan’s continuing journey and the unexpected twists in his life. It will also capture Karan's emotional journey challenging conventions and seeking happiness amidst grand celebrations. The show unfolds the true events of a wedding, not just how everything appears happy on the outside.”

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan impresses as a real hero in FIRST LOOK; Wraps first shooting schedule in London