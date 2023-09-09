Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala expresses her desire of playing Tara Khanna differently; says, 'What if...'

Sobhita Dhulipala was recently seen in the second season of Amazon's Made in Heaven, a web series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. While she garnered a lot of appreciation, a few critics pointed out that her acting in the second part was not like it was in the first season. In fact, some critics stated that Sobhita was just playing herself in the web series. Hearing such feedback, in a recent interview, the actress expressed her desire to play the role of Tara Khanna differently.

Sobhita Dhulipala wanted to play the character of Tara Khanna in a different manner

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Sobhita Dhulipala shared that she had a desire to play her character in Made in Heaven Season 2 differently. She said, "It would be interesting to depict the same Tara in identical circumstances and with the same inner landscape, but different disposition. What if she was snappy and snarky? What if she was loud as opposed to cold? I believe this could alter how people perceive me as well. It’s easy for me to look cold, leading to assumptions that I didn’t do any acting and merely played myself on-screen. I want to emphasize that I am not a psycho bitch.”

Talking about the impact Made in Heaven and her character had on her professional and personal lives, Sobhita said, "It’s unfortunate that people think I got discovered in the mainstream through Made in Heaven. The character of Tara is so well-written, but I am worlds apart from how she is.” In fact, she said that she is emotional, messy, and expressive, while Tara is very cold and distant. "She could be going through the most horrid inner turmoil but she won’t let it break her," Sobhita said about her character in the web series.

Towards the end of the interview, Sobhita also expressed her desire to play parts that are "very different in temperament". She also made it clear that because she lent her physicality to a character, she is not Tara Khanna. And so, Sobhita Dhulipala said that when a character becomes strongly associated with an actor’s identity, it can become quite scary.

About Made In Heaven

The second season of Made In Heaven was released on August 9, and audiences saw a reprised version of Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur along with some new faces including Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh, and Trinetra Haldar.

