Made In Heaven trans actor Trinetra Haldar gives health update post facial feminisation surgery; says it’s ‘Kaafi mushkil’

Most of us know Trinetra Haldar as a transgender activist, medical professional, content creator, and actor who played the role of Meher Chaudhry in the romantic-drama TV series Made In Heaven.

A couple of days ago, she took to social media and opened up about undergoing facial feminization surgery (FFS). Minutes ago, she updated her followers with her health update. Read on!

Trinetra Haldar says it’s hard to make peace with bruising post-surgery

Actress Trinetra Haldar has been using social media to showcase her transformative journey and inspire and empower the likes of her. She has always been open about the challenges she has been faced with and has called out societal bias with courage.

Minutes ago, she gave a health update by dropping a picture of herself with her face covered. The Made In Heaven 2 actress penned, “Trying hard today to make peace with all the bruising and swelling and trusting the process. Kaafi mushkil. Scrubs are very comfortable as PJs btw.”

What is Trinetra Haldar recovering from?

For those unknown, the activist and Rainbow Rishta actor underwent facial feminization surgery in Spain on April 8 this year. As she returned to base, she decided to share this journey with the world. Hence, she penned a lengthy note stating that her transition was complete.

Her post read, “8th April 2024 - FFS - facial feminisation surgery | spain wasn’t just a vacation | chaotic sketches and diary entries on opioids. Facial Feminisation Surgery (FFS) is one of many interventions a trans person may undergo to feel more alignment between body and gender identity. Other gender affirming interventions may include gender affirming hormone therapy (GAHT/HRT), gender affirming genital surgery, etc.”

She added, “My transition is complete. I didn’t think this final step would happen anytime soon, but it has. I did this by myself, for myself, and still can’t believe it. Transition to me is deeply spiritual, and not the stuff of tabloids and speculative nonsense. I haven’t talked about wanting FFS at all mostly out of fear of public scrutiny and judgement, but why shy away from something so important in this journey of accessing myself? Who cares what anybody thinks or believes, really? Truth be told, I’ve wanted this for a decade, and there were lots of reasons to wait. I ticked them all off one by one.”

Trinetra also recalled in her Instagram post, “An actor was recently trolled into sheepishly admitting he had chin filler, and a topper was trolled for (not doing anything about) her facial hair in the face of obvious academic merit. Screwed if you do, screwed if you don’t, clearly. There is only this one body, this one life. If there is gender dysphoria, it has to be dealt with.”

Finally, she concluded by stating that she is invincible. “I’ve lost count of how many people in the industry I’ve met who’ve had work done and will deny intervention. To each their own, but I do not wish to contribute to a culture of opacity that thrives on making masses of young people insecure. I have no interest in promoting bodily intervention, but I do believe in transparency, as has always been the case, especially as a doctor. My reasons were gender affirmation and confidence therefrom, as extensively deliberated on over years of therapy. Others may have their own. Doing this alone hasn’t been easy, but my god, I’m convinced I’m fucking invincible,” she added.

In 2023, she was seen in Rainbow Rishta and Made In Heaven Season 2.

