Made In Heaven trans actress Trinetra Haldar undergoes facial feminization surgery; says 'I’m invincible'

Trinetra Haldar, a transgender actor, activist, and doctor, recently opened up about her journey through female feminization transition on social media. In her latest post, she embraced her invincibility and condemned those who engage in body shaming instead of fostering awareness and love.

Trinetra Haldar opens up about her facial feminization surgery

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Trinetra Haldar shared the completion of her transition journey, detailing the pain and challenges she endured to undergo Facial Feminization Surgery. She penned, "8th April 2024 - FFS - facial feminisation surgery | spain wasn’t just a vacation | chaotic sketches and diary entries on opioids



Facial Feminisation Surgery (FFS) is one of many interventions a trans person may undergo to feel more alignment between body and gender identity. Other gender affirming interventions may include gender affirming hormone therapy (GAHT/HRT), gender affirming genital surgery, etc."

The actress added, "My transition is complete. I didn't think this final step would happen anytime soon, but it has. I did this by myself, for myself, and still can't believe it. Transition to me is deeply spiritual, and not the stuff of tabloids and speculative nonsense. I haven't talked about wanting FFS at all mostly out of fear of public scrutiny and judgement, but why shy away from something so important in this journey of accessing myself? Who cares what anybody thinks or believes, really? Truth be told, I've wanted this for a decade, and there were lots of reasons to wait. I ticked them all off one by one."

"An actor was recently trolled into sheepishly admitting he had chin filler, and a topper was trolled for (not doing anything about) her facial hair in the face of obvious academic merit. Screwed if you do, screwed if you don't, clearly. There is only this one body, this one life. If there is gender dysphoria, it has to be dealt with," she continued.

"An actor was recently trolled into sheepishly admitting he had chin filler, and a topper was trolled for (not doing anything about) her facial hair in the face of obvious academic merit. Screwed if you do, screwed if you don’t, clearly. There is only this one body, this one life. If there is gender dysphoria, it has to be dealt with," she continued.

"I’ve lost count of how many people in the industry I’ve met who’ve had work done and will deny intervention. To each their own, but I do not wish to contribute to a culture of opacity that thrives on making masses of young people insecure. I have no interest in promoting bodily intervention, but I do believe in transparency, as has always been the case, especially as a doctor. My reasons were gender affirmation and confidence therefrom, as extensively deliberated on over years of therapy. Others may have their own.



Doing this alone hasn’t been easy, but my god, I’m convinced I’m f**king invincible," she concluded.

Trinetra has been featured in shows such as Rainbow Rishta and Made In Heaven Season 2.

