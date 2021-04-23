Madhavan says ‘Well put’ to Mumbai police on a viral tweet; Mumbai police comes back with an epic reply

R.Madhavan replied to Mumbai police on a viral tweet regarding travel permission in lockdown. Mumbai police dug Madhavan’s response and replied in an epic way.

Maharashtra is under severe lockdown with all movements except essentials and emergencies restricted for the citizens. The most populated city of Maharashtra in Mumbai and therefore most severely affected by the lockdown but not without a sense of humor. Mumbai Police has the most epic Twitter account of all police departments in the country which often comes up with cheeky one-liners and polite responses to bizarre situations. In a similar incident, A man on Twitter tagged Mumbai police and asked what sticker he needs to meet his girlfriend, as he is missing her.

Mumbai Police came up with an epic reply and said that though they understand his situation though his issue can not be considered an essential request. Mumbai Police said to him, “Distance makes the heart grow fonder, and currently, you healthier.” Madhavan found the tweet hilarious and replied to Mumbai Police by writing, “ Ha ha ha very well put and I am sure equally well received.” The netizens had a lot of fun with Madhavan intervening in this already hilarious response but Mumbai police were not far behind on their response to him.

Take a look at the tweet:

Ha ha ha very well put and I am sure equally well received. https://t.co/WAOuGdDCtK — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 22, 2021

We hope so too - it’s no ‘Rocketry’ after all. https://t.co/FL7EbGDckZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2021

Mumbai Police in their reply said to Madhavan, “We hope so too - It’s no ‘Rocketry’ after all”. This reply has been winning the internet and netizens have made multiple memes on it. For the unversed, Madhavan has written and directed a multi-lingual film called Rocketry in which he is also playing the lead part of Nambi Narayanan. The film’s trailer was released recently to an overwhelming response and it will be released theatrically in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in summer 2021.

